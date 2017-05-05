(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stress Shoot Rehearsal

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.05.2017

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Soldiers from the SVC Co 5-7 ADA conduct a rehearsal for a stress shoot in Baumholder.
    (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Oliver Sommer, 7th Army Training Support Command Kaiserslautern/Baumholder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 06:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526214
    VIRIN: 170505-A-TG544-0004
    Filename: DOD_104393180
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stress Shoot Rehearsal, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Stress Shoot
    Baumholder
    TSC Baumholder
    TSC Kaiserslautern
    5-7 ADA
    Oliver Sommer
    SVC Co 5-7 ADA

