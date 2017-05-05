Soldiers from the SVC Co 5-7 ADA conduct a rehearsal for a stress shoot in Baumholder.
(U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Oliver Sommer, 7th Army Training Support Command Kaiserslautern/Baumholder)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 06:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526214
|VIRIN:
|170505-A-TG544-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_104393180
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stress Shoot Rehearsal, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT