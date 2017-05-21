(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Soldiers attend a Folk Music Festival Zagan, Poland B-roll

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    05.21.2017

    Video by Sgt. Austin Majors 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment attended a folk music festival in Zagan, Poland. The event allowed the Soldiers to showcase some of their equipment and interact with the local community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 07:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526211
    VIRIN: 170521-A-UA021-000
    Filename: DOD_104393177
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Soldiers attend a Folk Music Festival Zagan, Poland B-roll, by SGT Austin Majors, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    4ID
    festival
    Interoperability
    Poland
    Fort Carson
    USAREUR
    3-29 FA
    Folk Music
    3 ABCT
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

