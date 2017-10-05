video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army, 1st Sgt. Gary Oliver relinquishes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), to 1st Sgt. Jose H. Nino (left side of screen). U.S. Army, 1st Sgt. Dilworth A. Braithwaite Oliver, relinquishes command of Bravo Company, AFNORTH Battalion, to 1st Sgt. Marco Morales (right side of screen). AFNORTH Battalion, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Bldg. 305, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Belgium, April 21st, 2017. Speaker is, U.S. Army, Sgt. Maria Acuna, AFNORTH Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)