    AFNORTH Battalion, Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BELGIUM

    05.10.2017

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army, 1st Sgt. Gary Oliver relinquishes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), to 1st Sgt. Jose H. Nino (left side of screen). U.S. Army, 1st Sgt. Dilworth A. Braithwaite Oliver, relinquishes command of Bravo Company, AFNORTH Battalion, to 1st Sgt. Marco Morales (right side of screen). AFNORTH Battalion, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Bldg. 305, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Belgium, April 21st, 2017. Speaker is, U.S. Army, Sgt. Maria Acuna, AFNORTH Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 04:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526207
    VIRIN: 170421-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_104393107
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH Battalion, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ceremony
    Department of Defense
    Bravo Company
    Change of Responsibility
    EUCOM
    Headquarters and Headquarters Company
    US Army
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    US Army NATO Brigade
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Henri Cambier
    AFNORTH Battalion
    7th ATC
    Seventh Army Training Command

