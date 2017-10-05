U.S. Army, 1st Sgt. Gary Oliver relinquishes command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), to 1st Sgt. Jose H. Nino (left side of screen). U.S. Army, 1st Sgt. Dilworth A. Braithwaite Oliver, relinquishes command of Bravo Company, AFNORTH Battalion, to 1st Sgt. Marco Morales (right side of screen). AFNORTH Battalion, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Bldg. 305, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Belgium, April 21st, 2017. Speaker is, U.S. Army, Sgt. Maria Acuna, AFNORTH Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 04:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526207
|VIRIN:
|170421-A-HZ738-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_104393107
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WAL, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNORTH Battalion, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
