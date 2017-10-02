(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2ID Commander conducts last Kiowa flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Stadel 

    2nd Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Ted Martin, 2ID/RUCD commander conducts aerial surveillance in a Kiowa Warrior. This is one of the last flights for the Kiowa Warrior in U.S. Army history as the helicopter will no longer be used.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 03:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 526197
    VIRIN: 170210-A-WG837-245
    Filename: DOD_104392908
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID Commander conducts last Kiowa flight, by SFC Jason Stadel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2ID
    Combined Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT