Maj. Gen. Ted Martin, 2ID/RUCD commander conducts aerial surveillance in a Kiowa Warrior. This is one of the last flights for the Kiowa Warrior in U.S. Army history as the helicopter will no longer be used.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 03:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|526197
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-WG837-245
|Filename:
|DOD_104392908
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2ID Commander conducts last Kiowa flight, by SFC Jason Stadel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT