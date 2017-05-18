Soldiers, Airmen, and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force take part in a bilateral exchange of standard operating procedures for chemical contamination on Camp Naha and Kadena Airbase.
|05.18.2017
|05.22.2017 01:21
|B-Roll
|00:10:43
|US
This work, Soldiers and Airmen Take Part In a Bilateral Exchange, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
