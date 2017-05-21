(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S.S. Ronald Reagan flight operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AT SEA

    05.21.2017

    Courtesy Video

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW 5) conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 20:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526176
    Filename: DOD_104392662
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.S. Ronald Reagan flight operations, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    flight operations
    U.S.S. Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT