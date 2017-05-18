USAF Band of the Pacific Plays in Tachikawa

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Community outreach overseas can be complicated by differences in language, but the language of music can help bridge that gap. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Tachikawa Japan, where a group of Airmen helped tell the Air Force story through the power of song.