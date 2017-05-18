(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAF Band of the Pacific Plays in Tachikawa

    TACHIKAWA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Tokyo

    Community outreach overseas can be complicated by differences in language, but the language of music can help bridge that gap. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Tachikawa Japan, where a group of Airmen helped tell the Air Force story through the power of song.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 22:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526172
    VIRIN: 170518-F-TO545-618
    Filename: DOD_104392658
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: TACHIKAWA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band of the Pacific Plays in Tachikawa, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAF
    music
    Band of the Pacific
    Tachikawa Ittai Music Festival
    Scott Wise
    Ricky Sweum

