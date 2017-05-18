Community outreach overseas can be complicated by differences in language, but the language of music can help bridge that gap. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Tachikawa Japan, where a group of Airmen helped tell the Air Force story through the power of song.
This work, USAF Band of the Pacific Plays in Tachikawa, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
