Soldiers from the Philadelphia-based 367th Maintenance Company, Mississippi Army National Guard, conduct their annual training at Ft. Irwin, California in support of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team's National Training Center rotation. (Mississippi National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526168
|VIRIN:
|170521-A-XA218-519
|Filename:
|DOD_104392654
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MERIDIAN, MS, US
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 367th Maintenance Company Supports the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team During Their Rotation at the National Training Center (B-Roll), by SSG Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT