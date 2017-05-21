(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    367th Maintenance Company Supports the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team During Their Rotation at the National Training Center (Social Media)

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Philadelphia-based 367th Maintenance Company, Mississippi Army National Guard, conduct their annual training at Ft. Irwin, California in support of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team's National Training Center rotation. (Mississippi National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham, 102d Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 23:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 367th Maintenance Company Supports the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team During Their Rotation at the National Training Center (Social Media), by SSG Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National Training Center
    367th
    NTC
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d MPAD
    184th
    MSARNG
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Michael Needham
    155th ABCT
    Dixie Thunder
    1-155th Infantry Regiment
    “Mississippi Rifles”
    155NTC17
    Staff Sgt. Michael Needham
    367th Maintenance Co. Army Maintenance

