    58th Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Package about the 2017 Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade.

    Produced by Specialist Ce Shi

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Torrance
    Army Reserve
    Torrance Armed Forces Day
    TAFDA

