    Jeanne D' Arc 2017

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Siddell 

    Marine Corps Activity Guam

    U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines took part in Jeanne D' Arc 2017, a joint training exercise with French Special Forces, British Royal Marines, and Japanese soldiers on the island of Tinian. This exercise gave an opportunity for those participating to train together and work with partner nations while sharing tactics, strengthening coordination and communication, and increasing interoperability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 19:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526154
    VIRIN: 170518-M-GA853-482
    Filename: DOD_104392595
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jeanne D' Arc 2017, by LCpl Ryan Siddell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    3rd Marine Division
    Marines
    Saipan
    Tinian
    Jeanne D' Arc

