U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines took part in Jeanne D' Arc 2017, a joint training exercise with French Special Forces, British Royal Marines, and Japanese soldiers on the island of Tinian. This exercise gave an opportunity for those participating to train together and work with partner nations while sharing tactics, strengthening coordination and communication, and increasing interoperability.