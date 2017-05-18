U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines took part in Jeanne D' Arc 2017, a joint training exercise with French Special Forces, British Royal Marines, and Japanese soldiers on the island of Tinian. This exercise gave an opportunity for those participating to train together and work with partner nations while sharing tactics, strengthening coordination and communication, and increasing interoperability.
This work, Jeanne D' Arc 2017, by LCpl Ryan Siddell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
