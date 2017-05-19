(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strykers and BWP-1s

    POLAND

    05.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Patricia Deal 

    Battle Group Poland

    Polish 1st Mechanized Platoon’s BWP-1 tracked infantry fighting vehicles and Battle Group Poland’s Mobile Gun System Strykers advance to firing positions during a training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area May 19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526144
    VIRIN: 170519-A-BI458-001
    Filename: DOD_104392525
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strykers and BWP-1s, by SFC Patricia Deal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    interoperability
    eFP
    deterrence
    Allies
    Poland
    MGS
    US Army Europe
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    building relationships
    Mustang Troop
    mechanized infantry
    15th Mechanized Brigade
    JFC Brunssum
    deter aggression
    Allied Joint Force Command
    Strong Europe
    Enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    nation partnerships
    Blue Scorpions
    MCNE
    1st Mechanized Platoon
    BWP-1

