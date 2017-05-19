Polish 1st Mechanized Platoon’s BWP-1 tracked infantry fighting vehicles and Battle Group Poland’s Mobile Gun System Strykers advance to firing positions during a training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area May 19.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526144
|VIRIN:
|170519-A-BI458-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104392525
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strykers and BWP-1s, by SFC Patricia Deal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT