    184th Sustainment Command leads JTF Magnolia operations at the National Training Center (Social Media)

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Video by Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Mississippi Guardsmen from the Laurel and Hattiesburg-based 184th Sustainment Command are assisting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team during their National Training Center rotation. Army Sergeant Shawn Keeton has more from Fort Irwin, California. (Mississippi National Guard video by Sgt Shawn Keeton, 102nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 16:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526141
    VIRIN: 170521-Z-SA452-002
    Filename: DOD_104392429
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 184th Sustainment Command leads JTF Magnolia operations at the National Training Center (Social Media), by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    155th ABCT
    184th Sustainment Command
    155NTC17
    NTC17

