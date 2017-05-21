Mississippi Guardsmen from the Laurel and Hattiesburg-based 184th Sustainment Command are assisting the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team during their National Training Center rotation. Army Sergeant Shawn Keeton has more from Fort Irwin, California. (Mississippi National Guard video by Sgt Shawn Keeton, 102nd Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 16:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|526141
|VIRIN:
|170521-Z-SA452-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104392429
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 184th Sustainment Command lead JTF Magnolia operations at the National Training Center (Social Media), by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT