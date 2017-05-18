2017 Nordic Tank Challenge – Day Four

Soldiers from Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment are taking part in the 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge, a competition of 6 partner nations and NATO allies, to see which tank teams are the most proficient. 1-66 is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.
Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner
Interview with Sergeant Mads Thorsager, Jydske Dragonregiment
