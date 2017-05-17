video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division as part of the forward Unit Deployed Program took part in a multinational exercise in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, March 17, 2017. Marines joined the amphibious forces of Japan, France, and the United Kingdom to execute Jeanne D’ Arc. The French-led exercise strengthened strategic partnerships and exercised freedom of navigation operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)