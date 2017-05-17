U.S. Marines and Sailors forward deployed to the 3rd Marine Division as part of the forward Unit Deployed Program took part in a multinational exercise in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, March 17, 2017. Marines joined the amphibious forces of Japan, France, and the United Kingdom to execute Jeanne D’ Arc. The French-led exercise strengthened strategic partnerships and exercised freedom of navigation operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. David A. Diggs)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 02:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|526108
|VIRIN:
|170517-M-MJ442-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104391655
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Jeanne D' Arc, by Cpl David Diggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
