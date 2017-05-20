(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "Ready, Set, Wear It!"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEWARD, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    In this video provided by Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Anchorage, members of the Coast Guard and residents of Seward wear life jackets for the "Ready, Set, Wear It!" World Record Day! event at the Seward Harbor in Seward, Alaska, May 20, 2017. The event occurred during the Seward Harbor Opening festivities in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week. Video by PADET Anchorage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 23:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526104
    VIRIN: 170520-G-LB304-2001
    Filename: DOD_104391573
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: SEWARD, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Ready, Set, Wear It!", by PO1 William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Auxiliary
    Ready
    Kids Don't Float
    Sector Anchorage
    Set
    Wear It!
    #NSBW17
    #AKBoat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT