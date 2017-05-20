In this video provided by Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Anchorage, members of the Coast Guard and residents of Seward wear life jackets for the "Ready, Set, Wear It!" World Record Day! event at the Seward Harbor in Seward, Alaska, May 20, 2017. The event occurred during the Seward Harbor Opening festivities in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week. Video by PADET Anchorage.
May 20, 2017
|05.20.2017 23:28
|B-Roll
|526104
|170520-G-LB304-2001
|DOD_104391573
|00:00:18
Seward, Alaska
|5
|0
|0
|0
