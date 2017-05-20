video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526104" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this video provided by Coast Guard Public Affairs Detachment Anchorage, members of the Coast Guard and residents of Seward wear life jackets for the "Ready, Set, Wear It!" World Record Day! event at the Seward Harbor in Seward, Alaska, May 20, 2017. The event occurred during the Seward Harbor Opening festivities in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week. Video by PADET Anchorage.