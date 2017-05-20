(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oscar and Golf Endurance Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Debra Rookus 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Battalion and Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, complete the Combat Endurance Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May 20, 2017. The Combat Endurance Course tests the recruits ability to work as a team and helps prepare them for situations they could face in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Debra S. Rookus/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 23:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526101
    VIRIN: 170520-M-WH535-001
    Filename: DOD_104391555
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscar and Golf Endurance Course, by LCpl Debra Rookus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

