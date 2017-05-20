U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Battalion and Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, complete the Combat Endurance Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May 20, 2017. The Combat Endurance Course tests the recruits ability to work as a team and helps prepare them for situations they could face in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Debra S. Rookus/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 23:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526101
|VIRIN:
|170520-M-WH535-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104391555
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oscar and Golf Endurance Course, by LCpl Debra Rookus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
