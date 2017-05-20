(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll - Entire Sequence - Navy and Marine Corps Medal Ceremony for Cpl. David Qualls

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Cpl. Dallas Johnson 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Cpl. David Qualls, a motor transport assistant operations chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal at the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment headquarters in Houston, Texas, May 20, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526098
    VIRIN: 170520-M-WQ182-294
    Filename: DOD_104391552
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Entire Sequence - Navy and Marine Corps Medal Ceremony for Cpl. David Qualls, by Cpl Dallas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Reserve
    Marine Forces Reserve
    1/23
    Navy and Marine Corps Medal
    MRF

