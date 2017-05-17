(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPFX Add Realism at Maple Resolve 17

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Derek Smith 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Special Effects (SPFX) specialists from Allied Container Systems out of Calgary, provide a real-world spin on casualty training at Exercise Maple Resolve 17. Exercise Maple Resolve is the annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada as the final confirmation Gateway for the High Readiness Brigade designated for potential operations. This year's High Readiness Brigade is formed by the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of Petawawa.
    SB#1 : Stacy Wegner, SPFX Coordinator, Allied Container Systems
    SB#2 : Yvonne Cox, SPFX Makeup Artist, ACS

