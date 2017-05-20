Did you make it to the first day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show? It's all happening again tomorrow ... Gates open at 8 a.m.! Check out some of today's highlights.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526081
|VIRIN:
|170520-F-FU646-232
|Filename:
|DOD_104391328
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crowds, statics and flyovers...oh my!, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
