    Crowds, statics and flyovers...oh my!

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Airman Shawna Keyes 

    4th Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command

    Did you make it to the first day of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show? It's all happening again tomorrow ... Gates open at 8 a.m.! Check out some of today's highlights.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 07:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526081
    VIRIN: 170520-F-FU646-232
    Filename: DOD_104391328
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crowds, statics and flyovers...oh my!, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Levi
    4FW
    Rowse
    OY097

