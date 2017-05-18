(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard conducts Decontamination Training During Maple Resolve 17

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.18.2017

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Conrad 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 50th Chemical Company conduct decontamination training with their Canadian counterparts during Maple Resolve 17. Maple Resolve is an annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta. Training with the Canadian Army provides invaluable experiences and provides insight to enhance interoperability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 18:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526079
    VIRIN: 170518-A-JH149-749
    Filename: DOD_104391107
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard conducts Decontamination Training During Maple Resolve 17, by SGT Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New Jersey National Guard

