Brigadier General Timothy J. Daugherty honored select 2-12 Infantry Soldiers at Grafenwoehr training area, for outstanding achievements as the Battalion prepares to conduct live fire exercises in the coming days.
The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Deployment Readiness program.
This work, Lethal Soldiers receive honors, begin exercise in Germany, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
