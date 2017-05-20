(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lethal Soldiers receive honors, begin exercise in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.20.2017

    Video by Spc. brandon keys 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brigadier General Timothy J. Daugherty honored select 2-12 Infantry Soldiers at Grafenwoehr training area, for outstanding achievements as the Battalion prepares to conduct live fire exercises in the coming days.

    The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Deployment Readiness program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526055
    VIRIN: 170520-A-FR339-981
    Filename: DOD_104390879
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lethal Soldiers receive honors, begin exercise in Germany, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    2-12 Infantry
    Fort Carson
    US Army
    4th ID
    2nd IBCT

