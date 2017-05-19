(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Lake Erie Live-Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2017

    Video by Lucas T Hans 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    170519-N-MZ078-001
    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2017)- Sailors fire .50 caliber and M240B machine guns during a live-fire exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). Lake Erie is currently underway on an independent deployment to the Western Pacific and Middle East in support of maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lucas T. Hans/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Erie Live-Fire Exercise, by Lucas T Hans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    live-fire exercise
    USS Lake Erie
    CG 70

