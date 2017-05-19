170519-N-MZ078-001
PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2017)- Sailors fire .50 caliber and M240B machine guns during a live-fire exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70). Lake Erie is currently underway on an independent deployment to the Western Pacific and Middle East in support of maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lucas T. Hans/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 20:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526052
|VIRIN:
|170519-N-MZ078-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104390840
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Lake Erie Live-Fire Exercise, by Lucas T Hans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
