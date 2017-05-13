(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Citizen Soldier Profile: Major Juan Corrigan

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Personality feature on Major Juan Corrigan: professional actor and Mississippi Army National Guard officer.

    TAGS

    Mississippi
    actor
    National Guard
    feature
    102d MPAD
    184th
    Michael Needham
    SSG Needham

