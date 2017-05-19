Mosul, Iraq –B-Roll video of U.S. Army aviation units deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve supporting 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers with helicopter movements near Mosul, Iraq, throughout May 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. enables their ISF partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 07:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526036
|VIRIN:
|170519-A-DP764-060
|Filename:
|DOD_104390707
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Aviation supports 82nd Airborne Paratroopers in Iraq, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT