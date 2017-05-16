(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Afghan maintainers get hands-on training

    OKAB, AFGHANISTAN

    05.16.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Raven 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A group of Afghan C-130H maintainers listen to instructions on proper care for the aircraft on May 16, 2017. Members of the Train, Advise, Assist Command – Air (TAAC-Air) advisor team help to train the Afghan Air Force to be able to maintain their own aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526026
    VIRIN: 170516-F-AY943-5001
    Filename: DOD_104390652
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: OKAB, AF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan maintainers get hands-on training, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Afghansitan
    USAF
    C-130
    training
    TAAC-Air

    • LEAVE A COMMENT