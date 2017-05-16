Afghan maintainers get hands-on training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A group of Afghan C-130H maintainers listen to instructions on proper care for the aircraft on May 16, 2017. Members of the Train, Advise, Assist Command – Air (TAAC-Air) advisor team help to train the Afghan Air Force to be able to maintain their own aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)