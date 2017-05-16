A group of Afghan C-130H maintainers listen to instructions on proper care for the aircraft on May 16, 2017. Members of the Train, Advise, Assist Command – Air (TAAC-Air) advisor team help to train the Afghan Air Force to be able to maintain their own aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526026
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-AY943-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104390652
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|OKAB, AF
This work, Afghan maintainers get hands-on training, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
