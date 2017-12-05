A-29 Super Tucano live fire training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members from TAAC-Air help train Afghan A-29 Super Tucano pilots in droping munitions at a training range in Loghar Province, Afghanistan, May 13, 2017. The mission of the 438th AEW is to train, advise and assist Afghan forces. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)