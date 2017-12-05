U.S. Air Force members from TAAC-Air help train Afghan A-29 Super Tucano pilots in droping munitions at a training range in Loghar Province, Afghanistan, May 13, 2017. The mission of the 438th AEW is to train, advise and assist Afghan forces. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526025
|VIRIN:
|170513-F-AY943-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104390633
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|OQAB, AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A-29 Super Tucano live fire training, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
