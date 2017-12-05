(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A-29 Super Tucano live fire training

    OQAB, AFGHANISTAN

    05.12.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Raven 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members from TAAC-Air help train Afghan A-29 Super Tucano pilots in droping munitions at a training range in Loghar Province, Afghanistan, May 13, 2017. The mission of the 438th AEW is to train, advise and assist Afghan forces. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526025
    VIRIN: 170513-F-AY943-5001
    Filename: DOD_104390633
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: OQAB, AF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-29 Super Tucano live fire training, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Afghansitan
    USAF
    training
    A-29
    Super Tucano
    TAAC-Air

