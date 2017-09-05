U.S. Air Force members from TAAC-Air help train Afghan firefighters in proper procedures and tactics for putting out a fire. The mission of the 438th AEW is to train, advise and assist Afghan forces. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt.John Raven)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526020
|VIRIN:
|170510-F-AY943-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104390613
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|OQAB, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Afghan Firefighter training, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT