Soldiers from the 50th Chemical Company conduct decontamination training with their Canadian counterparts during Maple Resolve 17. Maple Resolve is an annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta. Training with the Canadian Army provides invaluable experiences and provides insight to enhance interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 22:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|526018
|VIRIN:
|170517-A-JH149-068
|Filename:
|DOD_104389504
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|AB, CA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard conducts decontamination training during Maple Resolve 17, by SGT Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT