    Second Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Soldiers Conduct ground CASEVAC During Exercise Maple Resolve 17

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.16.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Derek Smith 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    Second Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group soldiers conduct a simulated casualty ground evacuation during Exercise Maple Resolve 17. Exercise Maple Resolve is the annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada as the final confirmation Gateway for the High Readiness Brigade designated for potential operations. This year's High Readiness Brigade is formed by the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of Petawawa.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526017
    VIRIN: 170516-A-LG811-002
    Filename: DOD_104389488
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Soldiers Conduct ground CASEVAC During Exercise Maple Resolve 17, by SSG Derek Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Canadian
    Canada
    Mechanized
    Canadian Army
    Alberta
    Wainwright
    Maple Resolve
    Maple Resolve 172

