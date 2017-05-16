Second Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Soldiers Conduct ground CASEVAC During Exercise Maple Resolve 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Second Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group soldiers conduct a simulated casualty ground evacuation during Exercise Maple Resolve 17. Exercise Maple Resolve is the annual collective training event held in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada as the final confirmation Gateway for the High Readiness Brigade designated for potential operations. This year's High Readiness Brigade is formed by the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group out of Petawawa.