NMCSD Centennial

Naval Medical Center San Diego held a ceremony to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Guest speakers included Rear Adm. Paul D. Pearigen, Commander, Navy
Medicine West and chief of the Navy Medical Corps, and retired Vice Adm.
Harold M. Koenig, who commanded Naval Hospital San Diego from July 1985 to
June 1987, and served as the Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of
Medicine and Surgery from June 1995 to June 1998.
Captain Joel A. Roos, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Center San Diego,
presided over the ceremony.
|05.19.2017
|05.20.2017 10:06
|B-Roll
|526016
|170519-N-MD713-001
|DOD_104389487
|00:15:14
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|8
|2
|2
|0
