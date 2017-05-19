(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCSD Centennial

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Barry Orell 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Naval Medical Center San Diego held a ceremony to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

    Guest speakers included Rear Adm. Paul D. Pearigen, Commander, Navy
    Medicine West and chief of the Navy Medical Corps, and retired Vice Adm.
    Harold M. Koenig, who commanded Naval Hospital San Diego from July 1985 to
    June 1987, and served as the Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of
    Medicine and Surgery from June 1995 to June 1998.

    Captain Joel A. Roos, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Center San Diego,
    presided over the ceremony.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD Centennial, by Barry Orell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

