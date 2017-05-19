NMCSD Centennial

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/526016" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Medical Center San Diego held a ceremony to celebrate its 100th anniversary.



Guest speakers included Rear Adm. Paul D. Pearigen, Commander, Navy

Medicine West and chief of the Navy Medical Corps, and retired Vice Adm.

Harold M. Koenig, who commanded Naval Hospital San Diego from July 1985 to

June 1987, and served as the Navy Surgeon General and chief, Bureau of

Medicine and Surgery from June 1995 to June 1998.



Captain Joel A. Roos, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Center San Diego,

presided over the ceremony.