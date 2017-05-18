(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve CG addresses troops at Maple Resolve 17

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.18.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Derek Smith 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, met with troops and toured the training area during Exercise Maple Resolve 17, May 18. More than 650 U.S. Army Soldiers are supporting Maple Resolve, the Canadian Army's premier brigade-level validation exercise running May 14-29 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 526008
    VIRIN: 170519-A-LG811-001
    Filename: DOD_104389143
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve CG addresses troops at Maple Resolve 17, by SSG Derek Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Canadian Army
    Alberta
    Army Reserve
    Army
    Chief of Army Reserve
    Wainwright
    Maple Resolve
    Charles D. Luckey

