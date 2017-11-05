(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spanish troops prepare to deploy to Latvia, International Version (with music)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BADAJOZ, EXTREMADURA, SPAIN

    05.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    The Spanish Army is deploying a heavy armored unit abroad for the first time as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence in the east of the Alliance. Troops supported by Leopard tanks and Pizarro armored vehicles, will deploy from beginning of June for six months.
    Around 300 troops have been deployed, 250 of which are from the Mechanized Infantry Brigade Extremadura XI, including a logistics unit and a team of engineers. They will constitute the second biggest contingent of the Latvian-based multinational battle-group led by Canada. The battle-group will also be supported by Albania, Italy, Poland and Slovenia.The Spanish unit will also support with Leopard 2E main battle tanks and Pizarro combat vehicles. The deployment will last six months.

    This package has music, but no graphics or subtitles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 17:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 526003
    Filename: DOD_104388733
    Length: 00:01:08
    Language: Spanish
    Location: BADAJOZ, EXTREMADURA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT