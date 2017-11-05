Spanish troops prepare to deploy to Latvia, International Version (no music)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BADAJOZ, EXTREMADURA, SPAIN 05.11.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

The Spanish Army is deploying a heavy armored unit abroad for the first time as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence in the east of the Alliance. Troops supported by Leopard tanks and Pizarro armored vehicles, will deploy from beginning of June for six months.

Around 300 troops have been deployed, 250 of which are from the Mechanized Infantry Brigade Extremadura XI, including a logistics unit and a team of engineers. They will constitute the second biggest contingent of the Latvian-based multinational battle-group led by Canada. The battle-group will also be supported by Albania, Italy, Poland and Slovenia. The Spanish unit will also support with Leopard 2E main battle tanks and Pizarro combat vehicles. The deployment will last six months.



