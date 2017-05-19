Airmen from the 23d Wing welcomed Chief Candace Smith from (PACE) the Profession of Arms Center of Excellence. PACE focuses on developing Air Force personnel with professional mindset, character, and core values required to succeed today and well into the future. #leadingedge Air Combat Command
|05.19.2017
|05.19.2017 17:16
|Video Productions
|525987
|170519-F-SL890-1001
|DOD_104388630
|00:00:45
|US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Keeping the PACE, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
