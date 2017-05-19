(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Keeping the PACE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Gallagher 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Airmen from the 23d Wing welcomed Chief Candace Smith from (PACE) the Profession of Arms Center of Excellence. PACE focuses on developing Air Force personnel with professional mindset, character, and core values required to succeed today and well into the future. #leadingedge Air Combat Command

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525987
    VIRIN: 170519-F-SL890-1001
    Filename: DOD_104388630
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping the PACE, by TSgt Timothy Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT