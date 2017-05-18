The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, stopped by the Combat Center May 18th to present the Silver Star Medal to Cpt. Andrew Kim, an intelligence officer with Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group. (U.S Marine Corps video by LCpl Christian Lopez)
This work, Silver Star Ceremony aboard the Combat Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
