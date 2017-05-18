(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Silver Star Ceremony aboard the Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, stopped by the Combat Center May 18th to present the Silver Star Medal to Cpt. Andrew Kim, an intelligence officer with Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group. (U.S Marine Corps video by LCpl Christian Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 16:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525972
    VIRIN: 170518-M-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104388540
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silver Star Ceremony aboard the Combat Center, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Combat Center
    USMC
    29 Palms
    MCAGCC
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Twentynine Palms
    Silver Star Medal
    MAGTFTC
    MCTOG
    General Glenn M. Walters
    Captain Andrew Kim

