Strategic Mobility Exercise 17, known as "Stratmobex," is a no-notice, logistics-based exercise involving the preparation and movement of equipment from cave sites in Norway. The exercise, which is part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program, aims to enhance readiness and interoperability between U.S. Marines and Norwegian allies. DoD video by Army Sgt. Anri Baril.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 15:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525958
|Filename:
|DOD_104388382
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|VAERNES, NO
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines in Norway Participate in 'Stratmobex' Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
