    U.S. Marines in Norway Participate in 'Stratmobex' Exercise

    VAERNES, NORWAY

    05.19.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Strategic Mobility Exercise 17, known as "Stratmobex," is a no-notice, logistics-based exercise involving the preparation and movement of equipment from cave sites in Norway. The exercise, which is part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program, aims to enhance readiness and interoperability between U.S. Marines and Norwegian allies. DoD video by Army Sgt. Anri Baril.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525958
    Filename: DOD_104388382
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: VAERNES, NO
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines in Norway Participate in 'Stratmobex' Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DoD News
