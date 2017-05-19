U.S. Marines in Norway Participate in 'Stratmobex' Exercise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Strategic Mobility Exercise 17, known as "Stratmobex," is a no-notice, logistics-based exercise involving the preparation and movement of equipment from cave sites in Norway. The exercise, which is part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program, aims to enhance readiness and interoperability between U.S. Marines and Norwegian allies. DoD video by Army Sgt. Anri Baril.