(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    4th Fighter Wing

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Wednesday, May 17th, in preparation for the Wings Over Wayne Air Show on May 20th and 21st.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525948
    VIRIN: 170517-F-KZ900-001
    Filename: DOD_104388318
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Arrive to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Base
    United States
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    Military
    Air Force
    Blue Angels
    U.S. Navy
    Goldsboro
    SJAFB
    4FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT