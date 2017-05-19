Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Brett McGurk, special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, brief Pentagon reporters May 19, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 15:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|525943
|Filename:
|DOD_104388250
|Length:
|00:56:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|52
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mattis, Dunford Host News Conference on Defeating ISIS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT