    Mattis, Dunford Host News Conference on Defeating ISIS

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis; Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Brett McGurk, special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, brief Pentagon reporters May 19, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 15:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 525943
    Filename: DOD_104388250
    Length: 00:56:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 52
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis, Dunford Host News Conference on Defeating ISIS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Chairman
    SecDef
    DoD News
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    Joe Dunford
    Latest Videos
    Jim Mattis

