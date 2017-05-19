Fort Benning Graduates First Gender-integrated Infantry One Station Unit Training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT BENNING, Ga. – A Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade, graduated 137 new U.S. Army infantry soldiers – including the first 18 women to complete Infantry One Unit Station Training (OSUT).



All the graduates have met the high physical demands of Infantry OSUT and met the same standard as previous Infantry OSUT classes. As the Army’s newest infantry soldiers, they will bear the insignia of the cross-rifles and wears the distinctive blue cord on their Army Service Uniform.



The 198th Infantry Brigade transforms civilians into disciplined Infantrymen who embody the warrior ethos in order to support an Army at war. The drill sergeants are responsible for the conduct and execution of training, leadership, discipline, physical conditioning, and welfare of the trainees during their OSUT; they serve as the company subject matter experts on all tasks associated with training management, the program of instruction, and lesson plans for more than 33 individual and collective training events during a 14-week OSUT cycle. Additionally, they advise the commander and first sergeant on all matters to include planning, resourcing and execution of all training events.