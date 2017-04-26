Visitors to the nation’s capital explain what they think of those who serve in a military uniform during Military Appreciation Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 14:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525931
|VIRIN:
|170426-N-NU634-290
|Filename:
|DOD_104388124
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Man on the street: How do Americans feel about the military?, by PO2 Darien Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
