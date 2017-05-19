(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week Teaser

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Cpl. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Corporal Annika Moody shows us what we can expect at this years Fleet Week NY, which kicks off May 24!

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525920
    VIRIN: 170519-M-JM651-832
    Filename: DOD_104388020
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Teaser, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    NYC
    New York
    Fleet Week
    Marine Corps
    2017
    DMAPROD
    DMAVMM

