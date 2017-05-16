(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Keesler opens McBride Commons for use

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Members of the 81st Training Wing gathered for a ribbon-cutting at the newly-renovated McBride Commons here, May 16, 2017. It will function as a community center for all of Team Keesler and features different entities from around base pulled together into a one-stop-shop for morale and support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 14:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 525917
    VIRIN: 170516-F-PJ703-001
    Filename: DOD_104388017
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Keesler opens McBride Commons for use, by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Keesler
    Keesler AFB
    History
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Renovation
    81st Force Support Squadron
    McBride Commons
    Maj. McBride
    81st FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT