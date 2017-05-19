(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Infantry Division Relinquishment of Responsibility

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Pike 

    3rd Infantry Division

    BROLL Package of Command Sgt. Maj. Walter A. Tagalicud's relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at Fort Stewart on May 19, 2017.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525911
    VIRIN: 170519-A-BE001-102
    Filename: DOD_104387951
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Relinquishment of Responsibility, by SFC Randall Pike, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Marne

