Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hosts a ceremony unveiling the official Pentagon portrait of former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, May 19, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 12:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|525905
|Filename:
|DOD_104387900
|Length:
|00:23:04
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|75
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mattis Unveils Hagel's Official Portrait, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT