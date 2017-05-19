(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mattis Unveils Hagel's Official Portrait

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hosts a ceremony unveiling the official Pentagon portrait of former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, May 19, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 12:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 525905
    Filename: DOD_104387900
    Length: 00:23:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 75
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis Unveils Hagel's Official Portrait, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SecDef
    breaking news
    Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
    DoD News
    Latest Videos
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
    Pentagon portrait

