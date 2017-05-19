First woman to hold a major Navy Command. Captured British sloop first to be named Enterprise. Frigate Constitution sails around the World.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2017 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|525900
|VIRIN:
|170519-N-QI228-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104387844
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: Navy History, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT