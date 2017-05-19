(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Navy History

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    First woman to hold a major Navy Command. Captured British sloop first to be named Enterprise. Frigate Constitution sails around the World.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 525900
    VIRIN: 170519-N-QI228-002
    Filename: DOD_104387844
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Navy History, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    San Diego
    Battle
    british
    Constitution
    Navy
    Sailor
    History
    Enterprise
    All Hands Update
    John Percival
    round-the-world cruise
    Qubec

