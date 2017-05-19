(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Desert Defender Female Sniper

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Video by James Buehler and Malcolm McClendon

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In Ft Bliss El Paso, Texas, stands a course for Air Force Security Forces. Here you will find the only female instructor for the sniper course. Here is James Buehler with the story, that shows no favoritism.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525894
    VIRIN: 170519-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_104387691
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Defender Female Sniper, by James Buehler and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    el paso
    Lackland
    Ft Bliss
    Air Force
    San Antonio
    gonzales
    Desert Defender
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

