John Hill, acting deputy assistant defense secretary for space policy; Gen. John Raymond, commander of Air Force Space Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. David Buck, commander of U.S. Strategic Command's joint functional component command for space; Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency; and Betty Sapp, director of the National Reconnaissance Office, testify before the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, May 19, 2017.
|05.19.2017
|05.19.2017 11:39
|Briefings
|525882
|DOD_104387478
|01:13:56
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|13
|0
|0
|0
This work, Defense Officials Testify on Space Enterprise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
