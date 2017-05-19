(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Officials Testify on Space Enterprise

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    John Hill, acting deputy assistant defense secretary for space policy; Gen. John Raymond, commander of Air Force Space Command; Air Force Lt. Gen. David Buck, commander of U.S. Strategic Command's joint functional component command for space; Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency; and Betty Sapp, director of the National Reconnaissance Office, testify before the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, May 19, 2017.

